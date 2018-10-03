What day is it?

Entertainment Weekly
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Comedy
Jessica Derschowitz
October 03, 2018 at 08:37 AM EDT
On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was…
Happy
Mean Girls
Day!
