Halloween producer Jason Blum wants to make more sequels

Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum has turned several of his company’s genre movies into full-fledged franchises, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge. The prolific producer also helped bring director David Gordon Green’s new horror sequel Halloween (out Oct. 19) to the screen. So, does Blum hope to make more films in the universe first established 40 years ago in John Carpenter’s original horror classic Halloween, should Green’s movie prove a success? His answer is a firm yes.

“Yeah, for sure, for sure, 100 percent,” Blum tells EW. “Let me tell you, if we got six movies out of [Paranormal Activity] — they found new footage five times in a row! — I feel like we can figure out the next chapter. But we’ll see.”

According to Blum, the experience of making the new Halloween — which was written by Green, Danny McBride, and Jeff Fradley — was not too different from producing a sequel to one of Blumhouse’s own original movies.

“I think the same creative muscle that you use to [sequelize] IP that already exists is exactly the same muscle that you exercise for sequels [of our own films],” Blum says. “So Purge 2, 3, 4; Insidious 2, 3, 4; Ouija 2; Paranormal 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 — anything that’s after 1 is the exact same thing. So we’ve done a lot of movies from existing IP, it just happens to be our own existing IP, so it felt very familiar. It felt like making one of our sequels, which is always the same conundrum, which is how do you make it feel original enough that people feel like it’s worth seeing, but not too original that it’s not connected to the previous chapters?

