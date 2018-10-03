For more on Halloween, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Among the new characters introduced in the horror sequel Halloween (out Oct. 19) are a pair of true crime podcasters, played by Rhian Rees and Jefferson Hall, who have come to Haddonfield to investigate the murders committed by the masked killer Michael Myers 40 years previously.

“They are studying the crimes of 1978 to learn more about the mindset of a madman,” says director and co-writer David Gordon Green. “They accidentally stir up the hornet’s nest.”

“I thought it was very clever, very modern,” says Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, who is reprising her role as the Myers-battling Laurie Strode. “These British documentarians add that global fascination with true crime that now is very much part of the zeitgeist of all of our lives, if you’ve listened to Serial or [watched] Making a Murderer, or any of them, and I thought that was very clever.”

In Halloween, Laurie Strode faces off against Myers, this time with the help of her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak).

“The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I’m hunting more,” Curtis told EW earlier this year. “[You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life.”

Watch a just-released clip from Halloween which features Curtis, Rees, and Hall, above.