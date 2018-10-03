X-Men star Fan Bingbing fined $70 million by Chinese government for tax evasion

X-Men: Days of Future Past star Fan Bingbing’s whereabouts are still unknown, but now more details are coming to light regarding her mysterious withdrawal from the public eye.

The Chinese government fined Fan, 37, and companies she represents to pay a collective total of $130 million for taxes and penalties, according to the Associated Press. The actress was personally fined $70 million for tax evasion as part of that total amount, three months after she vanished from public view.

She will not be investigated for criminal responsibility if the money is paid on time, per the AP. However, Chinese authorities mentioned potential criminal action against some of the employees of the companies.

Adding to the intrigue of this mystery is the AP’s note that Fan’s agent is being held by police for allegedly obstructing the investigation.

Fan is one of the most high-profile stars in China and her disappearance has been fodder for rabid gossip. She played teleporting mutant Blink in Days of Future Past and was cast alongside Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, and Lupita Nyong’o in the film 355, to be directed by X-Men franchise producer and Dark Phoenix helmer Simon Kinberg.

“I have been through pain and suffering I have never had before,” Fan wrote in a rare public post on the social media site Weibo, as noted by The New York Times. “I have had deep and profound self-reflection. I feel shamed and guilty for what I have done.”