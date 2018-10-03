EW's NYCC panels bring Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner, visionary directors, and more

We at Entertainment Weekly are going big for New York Comic Con this year. How big? Dark Phoenix big.

Sophie Turner, the star of Game of Thrones and the next sequel in the X-Men franchise, will be descending on the big Con in the Big Apple this Saturday as part of a host of panels coming to fans.

EW partnered with ReedPop to curate events at the geek convention, including a Brave Warriors panel with Manifest’s Josh Dallas and The Man in the High Castle’s Joel de la Fuente; The Visionaries panel with visionary directors like Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Drew Goddard (Cabin in the Woods); and an assemblage of stars who are — as the other panel name suggests — Breaking Big.

These panels will go down in the Studio @ NYCC, just around the corner from the Javits Center on 39th Street. Get the details on EW’s NYCC panels below. (All times are EST.)

Saturday, Oct. 6

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: In Conversation with Sophie Turner

Entertainment Weekly presents a sizzling conversation with Dark Phoenix megastar Sophie Turner. As the powerful Jean Grey, Sophie reignites one of the hottest X-Men storylines of all-time. Get a seat early, this panel will be lit.

Location: Shop Studios, Level 3 – 528 W. 39th St

Please note this panel is open to all NYCC Saturday badge holders. A separate ticket is NOT required.

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: The Visionaries, powered by Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly presents the first annual directors panel at NYCC, spotlighting our favorite talent behind the camera. These directors have electrified audiences worldwide and are leading the industry with their iconic voices. Join us for an engaging and insightful conversation about their creative visions, the art of storytelling, and the future of film.

Featuring: Drew Goddard (Bad Times at the El Royale), Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix), Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows).

Location: Shop Studios, Level 3 – 528 W. 39th St

Please note this panel is open to all NYCC Saturday badge holders. A separate ticket is NOT required.

Sunday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Brave Warriors, powered by Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly presents a lively conversation among several of today’s buzziest actors, who will discuss the thrills and fears of taking on key characters, reveal how they broke into the business, and share their favorite stories from set.

Featuring: Josh Bowman (Lore), Josh Dallas (Manifest), Joel de la Fuente (The Man in the High Castle), Jason Lewis (Midnight, Texas), James Wolk (Tell Me a Story).

Location: Shop Studios, Level 3 – 528 W. 39th St

Please note this panel is open to all NYCC Sunday badge holders. A separate ticket is NOT required.

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Breaking Big, powered by Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly brings you the biggest talents of tomorrow, today. In a deep pool of talent, these stars are the ones to watch as they break out from the mold and chart bright futures. Join us for a delightful conversation with these gifted standouts…while you can.

Featuring: David Ajala (Nightflyers), Virginia Gardner (Halloween and Runaways), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale).

Location: Shop Studios, Level 3 – 528 W. 39th St

Please note this panel is open to all NYCC Sunday badge holders. A separate ticket is NOT required.