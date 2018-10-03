Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham face off in first Hobbs and Shaw photo

Hobbs and Shaw

type
Movie
Genre
Action
Oliver Gettell
October 03, 2018 at 09:46 PM EDT

Staredown, or finally seeing eye to eye?

It seems like the former in a first look at Dwayne Johnson’s burly lawman and Jason Statham’s hard-hitting mercenary in Hobbs and Shaw, the Fast & Furious spin-off movie slated for release next summer.

Johnson shared a photo from the set of the film on social media Wednesday, celebrating a “great first week of shooting” and calling his costar “my ace.” Alas, he and Statham might not be so chummy on screen: “We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on,” Johnson teased. “F— getting along.”

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), Hobbs and Shaw will find the titular characters — who previously got it on in The Fate of the Furious — forming an unlikely alliance to battle a villain played by Idris Elba.

Check out Johnson’s post below.

