Disney is making a live-action Lilo & Stitch movie

Everyone’s favorite surfing extraterrestrial genetic experiment is back.

Disney is developing a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, EW has learned. The 2002 animated comedy centered on a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo who befriends a tiny blue alien named Stitch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, Mike Van Waes is writing the new film with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing.

Lilo & Stitch joins the ever-growing list of Disney live-action remakes, a list that already includes Cinderella, Pete’s Dragon, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast. 2019 will also see the release of Tim Burton’s Dumbo, Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, with a Mulan movie scheduled for 2020, too.

The original Lilo & Stitch wasn’t a massive box office hit, grossing only $146 million domestically, but it spawned several direct-to-video sequels and TV series. It remains to be seen whether the new film will get a traditional theatrical release or launch on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. (The streaming service already has a live-action version of Lady & The Tramp in the works, with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux set to star.)