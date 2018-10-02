Welcome to Mercy trailer promises more terrifying nunsploitation!

In the new horror film Welcome to Mercy (out Nov. 2), a single mother named Madaline (played by the film’s screenwriter Kristen Ruhlin) is stricken with stigmata and sent to a remote convent where nothing is what it seems. Her friend August (Lily Newmark from Solo) is seemingly the only person she can trust, and together they must confront the demons inside Madaline before she becomes the Antichrist.

Or, as we call that around here, Wednesday!

All kidding aside, Welcome to Mercy is directed by Tommy Bertelsen and features a score from Michael Shuman, bassist with Queens of the Stone Age.

The film is receiving its world premiere at the Brooklyn Horror Film festival, Oct. 13, and is also screening at Screamfest in Los Angeles.

IFC Midnight is releasing Welcome to Mercy in select theaters and on VOD, Nov. 2. Exclusively watch the trailer for the movie above and check out the film’s poster, below.