Christopher Reeve's Superman: The Movie returning to theaters for 40th anniversary

Two classic incarnations of DC’s most famous titans are coming to theaters for a limited time later this year.

Superman: The Movie, the 1978 film with Christopher Reeve in the Man of Steel suit, will screen in more than 500 movie theaters across the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, and again on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The return comes in time for the 40th anniversary of the film’s premiere and the 80th anniversary of the character’s creation.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the animated film featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of the Dark Knight, will screen in the same capacity for one night only on Monday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local, timed to the 25th anniversary of its original release in 1993.

An added bonus for DC fans, Max Fleischer’s 10-minute-long animated Superman short “Mechanical Monsters” will screen before Superman: The Movie — its first time shown on the big screen since its debut in 1941. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will also be getting the 2010 Looney Tunes animated short “Rabid Rider” with Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

Everett Collection (2)

Given that we still don’t really know what’s going on with these characters in the DC Extended Universe of Wonder Woman and Aquaman, it’s time to remember what many of the comic book savvy public adore about these stories.

Directed by Richard Donner, Superman: The Movie was Reeve’s first time as Kal-El, grappling with Lex Luthor and spinning around the world (literally) to save Lois Lane. Mask of the Phantasm, meanwhile, is a crown jewel on Conroy’s legacy of Batman. The film followed the Caped Crusader working to clear his name after the gruesome murders of mob bosses.

These cinematic goodies come back to the public eye courtesy of Fathom Events. “There are no bigger Super Heroes in the world than Batman and Superman, and these incredible cinematic adventures are true movie milestones,” Tom Lucas, the company’s VP of Studio Relations, said in a statement. “Fathom Events is honored to be working with Warner Bros. and DC to return them to the silver screen for their anniversaries, and we can’t wait to share the excitement of these movies with fans of all ages.”

Tickets are now available for purchase on FathomEvents.com and through participating theater box offices.