Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer has a web-slinger for every dimension

22 Jump Street masterminds Phil Lord and Chris Miller couldn’t wait until this week’s New York Comic Con to drop the new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated big-screen, multiverse jaunt for Marvel’s web-slingers. That’s right, that’s plural web-slingers.

The footage brings together all different kinds of Spider-Men (and Spider-Women), though Miles Morales remains at the heart of the story.

Miles (voiced by The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore) is a Brooklyn-based Spider-Man — the comics’ first Afro-Latino incarnation — who stumbles upon a plot involving Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) and a Super Collider. Now all these parallel dimensions are diverging and each comes with its own version of Spider-Man.

One dimension has the classic Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), your typical, friendly neighborhood wall-crawler who received superpowers from the bite of a radioactive spider. In another dimension, the spider bit Peter’s high school crush Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) and transformed her into Spider-Gwen. In another, far more weird alternate universe, Spider-Man is actually Spider-Ham, a walking, talking, web-shooting pig.

Sony Pictures Animation

All these kooky characters, against some highly stylized animation, must work together to destroy the Super Collider before all their realities crumble.

Lord and Miller produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse based on a script by Lord. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman direct. The film opens in theaters on Dec. 14.