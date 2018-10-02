Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer has a web-slinger for every dimension

22 Jump Street masterminds Phil Lord and Chris Miller couldn’t wait until this week’s New York Comic Con to drop the new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated big-screen, multiverse jaunt for Marvel’s web-slingers. That’s right, that’s plural web-slingers.
The footage brings together all different kinds of Spider-Men (and Spider-Women), though Miles Morales remains at the heart of the story.
Miles (voiced by The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore) is a Brooklyn-based Spider-Man — the comics’ first Afro-Latino incarnation — who stumbles upon a plot involving Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) and a Super Collider. Now all these parallel dimensions are diverging and each comes with its own version of Spider-Man.
One dimension has the classic Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), your typical, friendly neighborhood wall-crawler who received superpowers from the bite of a radioactive spider. In another dimension, the spider bit Peter’s high school crush Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) and transformed her into Spider-Gwen. In another, far more weird alternate universe, Spider-Man is actually Spider-Ham, a walking, talking, web-shooting pig.
All these kooky characters, against some highly stylized animation, must work together to destroy the Super Collider before all their realities crumble.
Lord and Miller produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse based on a script by Lord. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman direct. The film opens in theaters on Dec. 14.
