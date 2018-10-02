Halloween killer Michael Myers is first cover star of relaunched horror magazine Fangoria

For more on Halloween, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Entertainment Weekly is not the only magazine to heavily feature horror villain Michael Myers this week. Relaunched horror title Fangoria just unveiled its first print cover in several years and who is that eyeing up readers? Why, it’s the masked killer from David Gordon Green’s new horror sequel Halloween (out Oct. 19). In addition to its coverage of the slasher franchise, the new Fangoria includes a piece in which director Don Coscarelli talks about the inspirations behind his film Phantasm, another article about unfilmed treatments for entries in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, and the first in a series of columns by Re-Animator and You’re Next star Barbara Crampton on the subject of horror acting.

“As you can see from the cover, I wanted to go fully retro,” Fangoria editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. told EW, via email. “It’s a statement — the original Fango almost always used photos, and so many great horror mags have cover illustrations that us doing that would’ve felt a little copycat-ish (though inside the mag you’ll find amazing new artwork from Gary Pullin and others). We had an opportunity to run an exclusive image by Dan Winters from the new Halloween on the cover, so we, of course, jumped on it.”

Fangoria was first published in 1979 and over time became an essential read for horror fans as it covered, and boosted, the careers of genre actors, filmmakers, writers, and special effects artists. But in recent years, the title struggled financially and the last physical issue of Fangoria was published in 2015. Last February, it was announced that assets of the Fangoria brand had been purchased from The Brooklyn Company by the Texas-based entertainment company Cinestate and that the magazine would return as a print quarterly.

You can see the cover of the new Fangoria, below.

