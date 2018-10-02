Dementia Part II trailer teases 'fun, gooey, bizarre' horror movie

“Beyond the weird tale that unfolds in Dementia Part II, the making of the film itself has a backstory that’s in some ways equally absurd, and for us has become part of its identity,” say Testin and Mercer in their directors’ statement. “A film festival in Chicago called Cinepocalypse held their first annual event last November (2017), and they reserved a slot for an unmade feature-length film. In a nutshell, they challenged us and the producers at BoulderLight Pictures (Raphael and JD) to conceive, finance, shoot, and finish a feature film, script-to-screen, in literally five weeks (beginning the day the festival announced their schedule) and see if something could come of it. Whatever we made, they promised to show it in that slot.

“Insanity, but…We couldn’t resist the challenge, so we said, ‘Hell yes.’ We got a few friends together and decided to make a completely unrelated, darkly comedic sequel to a critically-acclaimed thriller Mike directed a couple of years ago called Dementia (released by IFC in 2015). Instead of shooting for dramatic-thriller territory again, we aimed for off-kilter midnight horror-comedy territory, and put the pedal to the metal. The goal was not to fly in the face of the first film, but instead to create something entirely of its own identity, and make a fun, gooey, bizarre ride in the process.”

Dementia Part II is playing at Spain’s Sitges Festival and at ScreamFest in Los Angeles, Oct. 15.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Dementia Part II, above.