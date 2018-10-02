Halloween writer Danny McBride 'has ideas' for a sequel

For more on Halloween, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

We won’t know for another couple of weeks if the new Halloween film (out Oct. 19) will prove successful enough to justify a sequel. But should that prove the case, then Danny McBride — who co-wrote the script for the film with director David Gordon Green and Jeff Fradley — already has ideas about where the franchise could go next.

“David and I definitely had some ideas at the beginning of this of what we would do if there was an appetite for it,” says the Eastbound & Down star. “We have some ideas, so now we’re just sort of exploring them to see if they have enough legs to kind of warrant it. I know that Jason Blum (Halloween producer and founder of Blumhouse productions), I bet you he’d be stoked to make some more. [But] I think he’s been on the same mindset we’ve been of, Let’s just wait and see what people think.”

Earlier this year, McBride revealed that he and Green had initially considered making two Halloween movies back-to-back.

“We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back,” he told EW. “Then we were like, well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again. So, let’s not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren’t going to like. So, we were like, Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t. But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

In Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode once again battles the masked killer Michael Myers, this time with the help of her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak).

“The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I’m hunting more,” Curtis told EW earlier this year. “[You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life.”