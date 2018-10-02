Some vices are “more dangerous than others” in the first teaser trailer for Adam McKay’s upcoming Dick Cheney biopic. Especially when they’ve got a trigger finger for war.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind The Big Short debuted Tuesday the first official preview of his political dramedy Vice, offering a first look at Christian Bale in character as the former veep alongside Amy Adams as his wife, Lynne, and reigning best supporting actor champion Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush — plus a dramatization of Cheney’s infamous firearm mishap, which saw him accidentally shoot a companion on a quail hunting trip in 2006.

Excited to announce the VICE trailer is coming tomorrow morning – a snapshot into Dick Cheney’s wild, quiet and shadowy power. pic.twitter.com/ZDqlvFQPIS — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) October 2, 2018

The brief clip opens as Bale makes his way down a long hallway, just before a quick montage of shots — a fighter jet soaring over a desert, a glimpse at Adams clutching Bale’s neck, Rockwell laughing, and Bale walking through a sandstorm with several accomplices — flashes onscreen. Though they don’t appear in the teaser, Steve Carell has a role as Donald Rumsfeld, Bill Pullman plays Nelson Rockefeller, Lily Rabe and Alison Pill costar as Cheney’s daughters Liz and Mary, and LisaGay Hamilton rounds out the cast as Condoleezza Rice.

Annapurna Pictures

Chronicling the politician’s rise to prominence as Bush’s vice president between 2001 and 2009, Vice follows Cheney’s controversial stance as a Washington bureaucrat who played an important role in launching the Iraq War while also courting controversy outside the political sphere. It marks McKay’s first directorial feature since The Big Short, for which he scored a best adapted screenplay trophy at the Oscars in 2016. McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin J. Messick produced the project alongside Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Brad Pitt, who previously won Oscars for producing recent best picture winners 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight.

Vice enters nationwide release on Dec. 25. Ahead of Wednesday’s full trailer debut, watch the film’s first teaser above, and check out closer looks at Bale, Adams, and Rockwell below.

Annapurna Pictures

Annapurna Pictures