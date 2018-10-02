Heaven must be missing an angel because one just joined the Charlie’s Angels reboot. The internet’s imaginary boyfriend of the moment, Noah Centineo of To All the Boys I Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, will portray a key role, EW can confirm.

Centineo will appear as one of the Bosley characters who sparks romantic feelings towards one of the three Angels. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys, who are essentially the liaisons between the titular trio of private investigators and the anonymous billionaire, known as Charlie, who employs them.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska star as the Angels.

Banks — who directs, co-writes, and acts in the feature — welcomed the 22-year-old Hollywood heartthrob to the crew, which already began filming.

The new Charlie’s Angels will chronicle the journey of the next generation of Angels and will mark Centineo’s first big blockbuster role after sliding into Netflix subscriber watch lists.

Let’s not forget some of the other eye candy, though: the cast is rounded out by Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), and Luis Gerardo Méndez (Club of Crows).

Banks co-wrote the script with Jay Basu based on earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.

With a release date of Sep. 27, 2019, the new Angels will soon be ready to tell the world, “Hello, Charlie!”

Variety was the first to report the news.