Taron Egerton rocks out as Elton John in first Rocketman trailer

It’s zero hour and the first trailer for Taron Egerton’s Elton John biopic Rocketman is ready for liftoff.

The Kingsman actor appears as the legendary singer in the debut preview for the upcoming Dexter Fletcher-directed biopic, which Paramount Pictures has billed as an “epic musical fantasy” about the pop icon’s road to worldwide fame ahead of the 1972 release of the film’s titular hit.

Paramount unveiled a first look photo of Egerton in character as the Grammy-winner late last week, teasing the 28-year-old British actor’s transformation into the singer-songwriter via a gold lamé jacket paired with glittery sunglasses, a gold chain, and winged boots in the same vein as the central subject’s signature flamboyant style.

Joining Egerton in the period film are Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, and Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, while John and husband David Furnish — who worked on the animated film Sherlock Gnomes — are producing alongside Egerton’s Kingsman director Matthew Vaugh.

Rocketman blasts off in theaters on May 31, 2019. Watch the film’s first teaser trailer above.