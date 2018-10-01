If Beale Street Could Talk, Roma and Green Book to screen at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

The Savannah College of Art and Design has released the lineup for its 21st annual film festival.

On Monday, SCAD announced that the university-run film festival will screen a total of 164 films, including 33 narrative films, 16 documentary films and 115 shorts. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 27 with a screening of Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma. The movie’s producer Gabriela Rodriguez will be in attendance alongside the movie’s stars Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.

Written and directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), 1970s Harlem-set If Beale Street Could Talk will also premiere and Jenkins, as well as Stephan James and KiKi Layne (who are being honored at the festival) will be there to see it. The festival wraps up with a screening of Green Book on Saturday, Nov. 3. Directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Viggo Mortensen and 2016 festival honoree Mahershala Ali, the dramedy takes audiences on a real-life tour of the Deep South in the 1960s with Jamaican-American classical pianist Don Shirley (Ali) and New York bouncer Tony Lip (Mortensen), Shirley’s driver and security.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival will also screen Ben is Back, Boy Erased, A Private War and Widows among many more movies, as well as TV shows such as the season 4 premiere of Outlander.

See the full SCAD Savannah Film Festival lineup here.