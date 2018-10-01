Halloween star Judy Greer is terrified of seeing Michael Myers at her window

Halloween (2018)

release date 10/19/18
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date 10/19/18
Clark Collis
October 01, 2018 at 10:31 PM EDT

For more on Halloween, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween is Judy Greer’s favorite scary movie — and the actress isn’t just saying that because she’s playing the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ heroine Laurie Strode in the new sequel, which is also titled Halloween and opens Oct. 19. In fact, Greer has long obsessed with the masked killer Michael Myers, whose terrifying visage have even affected the interior design of her home.

“There’s something about that mask,” she says. “Because it’s not like Jason’s hockey mask and Freddy Krueger’s scarred face. It’s so eerie, and so creepy, and when it just shows up outside of a window — I don’t know what’s scarier than that. I’ve spent most of my adult life buying drapes and window treatments to make sure at night that my windows are all covered [laughs] because I still think I’m going to be walking towards my kitchen and Michael Myers is going to be standing there with that creepy, white-painted mask! I’m obsessive about window treatments because of that stupid mask!”

Despite (or maybe thanks to) her terror of Myers, Greer had little hesitation signing on to appear in director David Gordon Green’s movie.

“The fact that David Gordon Green is directing Halloween is so bananas and cool,” she says of the filmmaker, whose eclectic credits include All the Real Girls, Your Highness, and Stronger. “Like, what an interesting choice. And then to have Jamie Lee Curtis be the star of the movie and kick all the ass ever — my fear was, reading the script, it was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be where Jamie Lee is doing a cameo.’ I’m not doing that. And this is before I ever met Jamie. So now that I know her, I’m like, ‘Oh, that would never have happened.’ But I just thought, it has to be her story, and her movie, because otherwise it wouldn’t be the franchise that I love. So I was so excited that they kept her number one on the call sheet.”

Halloween (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
mpaa
R
release date
10/19/18
director
David Gordon Green
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis,
Judy Greer,
Andi Matichak
Studio
Universal
Complete Coverage
Halloween (2018)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now