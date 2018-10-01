Halloween star Judy Greer is terrified of seeing Michael Myers at her window

For more on Halloween, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween is Judy Greer’s favorite scary movie — and the actress isn’t just saying that because she’s playing the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ heroine Laurie Strode in the new sequel, which is also titled Halloween and opens Oct. 19. In fact, Greer has long obsessed with the masked killer Michael Myers, whose terrifying visage have even affected the interior design of her home.

“There’s something about that mask,” she says. “Because it’s not like Jason’s hockey mask and Freddy Krueger’s scarred face. It’s so eerie, and so creepy, and when it just shows up outside of a window — I don’t know what’s scarier than that. I’ve spent most of my adult life buying drapes and window treatments to make sure at night that my windows are all covered [laughs] because I still think I’m going to be walking towards my kitchen and Michael Myers is going to be standing there with that creepy, white-painted mask! I’m obsessive about window treatments because of that stupid mask!”

Despite (or maybe thanks to) her terror of Myers, Greer had little hesitation signing on to appear in director David Gordon Green’s movie.

“The fact that David Gordon Green is directing Halloween is so bananas and cool,” she says of the filmmaker, whose eclectic credits include All the Real Girls, Your Highness, and Stronger. “Like, what an interesting choice. And then to have Jamie Lee Curtis be the star of the movie and kick all the ass ever — my fear was, reading the script, it was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be where Jamie Lee is doing a cameo.’ I’m not doing that. And this is before I ever met Jamie. So now that I know her, I’m like, ‘Oh, that would never have happened.’ But I just thought, it has to be her story, and her movie, because otherwise it wouldn’t be the franchise that I love. So I was so excited that they kept her number one on the call sheet.”