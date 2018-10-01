Beetlejuice is returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary

Day-O! Tim Burton’s cult-classic Beetlejuice is headed back to theaters.

To celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary and kickstart the month’s Halloween festivities, this weekend fans can experience the newly remastered classic and get up close and personal with all of the film’s larger than life ghouls, goblins, and groovy ghosts.

Burton’s iconic film featured an all-star cast including Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O-Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton. The comedy tells the story of married couple Barbara (Davis) and Adam Maitland (Baldwin) who are forced to haunt their own home after their untimely deaths. When a new couple (O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones) and their teen daughter Lydia (Ryder) move in, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose “help” quickly takes a turn for the worst.

Three decades later, the film remains a beloved part of the cultural zeitgeist, with fans still seeking solutions to Beetlejuice’s many unanswered questions. This October, the film’s stage adaptation will head to Broadway, where the story is sure to be enjoyed by a new generation of fans. Following the film’s Sept. 28 domestic re-release, Beetlejuice will also be screened in theaters in the U.K., France, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Australia, and Latin America.

Beetlejuice is back in theaters now for a limited time.