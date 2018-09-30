Halloween director John Carpenter says he would 'love' to make a new film

For more on Halloween, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The once prolific director John Carpenter (Escape From New York, The Thing) has made just one movie in the past 17 years, 2010’s Amber Heard-starring The Ward. In recent times, the filmmaker has concentrated on writing and performing music, including the soundtrack for the upcoming Halloween (out Oct. 19), a sequel to his own 1978 horror classic. But the 70-year-old insists he has not retired from directing and still looks at scripts with an eye to getting behind the camera again.

“I would love to direct something, if it’s the right thing to do at my age,” laughs Carpenter. “I’m not going to make another Thing, I’ll tell you that. I’m not going to the Arctic again. I’m not going to do that. I want to take it easy. I want to enjoy myself!”

Maybe this Master of Horror should find a creepy script he could shoot in Hawaii.

“You think I should?” muses Carpenter. “I’ve wanted to do something in Europe and I’ve wanted to do something in Venice. I haven’t gotten a story for it though. What a place! What a strange place! And Venice is sinking! Wow. But I don’t know. I’d love to do something in Europe. That would be fun to do. There are two important things in my life, though. Basketball, when the season starts, and video games. And to play video games you have to sit in a chair and not really get up and do anything. I love that. That’s my job now, to sit around and do nothing!”