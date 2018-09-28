Taron Egerton dons gold lamé as Elton John in Rocketman first look photo

Taron Egerton is not the man you think he is in the first official photo from his upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Paramount released Friday a sneak peek at actor-director Dexter Fletcher’s time-hopping period piece on the pop icon, which sees the Kingsman actor donning a gold lamé jacket and black undershirt paired with glittery sunglasses, a gold chain, and winged boots to complete his physical transformation.

David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

Touted by the studio as an “uncensored” examination of John’s life, the film will reportedly take audiences on an “epic musical fantasy” through the early years of the musician’s career — including the run-up to the release of the film’s namesake single in 1972.

Joining Egerton in the project are actors Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, and Bryce Dallas Howard, while John and David Furnish (Sherlock Gnomes) are producing alongside Egerton’s Kingsman producer Matthew Vaughn.

Rocketman launches into theaters next year on May 31, 2019. See Egerton as John in the first look photo above.