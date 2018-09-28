Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, Amandla Stenberg among SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees

P.T. Barnum, Jean Valjean, Wolverine — Hugh Jackman has portrayed some larger-than-life characters on screen. Next month, he will officially become a legend himself.

Jackman will receive the Legend of Cinema Award at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, where several of his fellow stars will also be recognized for their achievements in front of and behind the camera. This year EW is serving as a media partner for the gathering, which is organized by the Savannah College of Art and Design and represents the largest university-run film festival in the country.

Emily Blunt and Amandla Stenberg are also among the nine actors who will be honored at the festival, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Blunt, who will bring childhood favorite Mary Poppins back to the big screen this December in Mary Poppins Returns, will receive the festival’s Icon Award. As for Stenberg, who first demonstrated her tear-jerking chops as Rue in The Hunger Games, receiving SCAD’s Rising Star Award will be the culmination of a month full of professional and personal milestones: The Hate U Give, in which she stars as Starr Carter, hits theaters Oct. 19, and she will celebrate her 20th birthday five days later.

John Krasinski, who is married to Blunt, will join his wife as one of this year’s honorees as he receives the Vanguard Award. SCAD will also salute Maggie Gyllenhaal with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award for Acting and Producing, Shailene Woodley with the Spotlight Award, and Armie Hammer with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award. KiKi Layne and Stephan James, who costar in the forthcoming adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel If Beale Street Could Talk, will both receive the Discovery Award.

Additional honorees and programming will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the event, visit the SCAD Savannah Film Festival website.