Laurie Strode battles Michael Myers in exclusive Halloween clip

Halloween (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
Clark Collis
September 28, 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode first battled the masked killer Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic Halloween. Now, Strode is once again facing her nemesis in director David Gordon Green’s sequel, which is also called Halloween and will hit theaters Oct. 19.

How has Curtis’ character changed in the intervening four decades?

“You know, Laurie Strode was 17 years old, she was an intellectual, she was a very smart student.” says the actress. “And she has this horrible experience perpetrated upon her by this random act of violence. The woman we meet in 2018 is someone who has suffered tremendous PTSD, suffered a trauma that no one addressed in her life. In 1978, there weren’t trauma therapists descending on the town of Haddonfield to counsel and comfort the victims, the survivors of this violence. She never recovered from it, and the woman we meet is someone who has now spent 40 years waiting, knowing that this man would come back.”

Halloween costars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Haluk Bilginer, Will Patton, Rhian Rees, Jefferson Hall, James Jude Courtney, and Nick Castle, among others.

Watch an exclusive clip from the new Halloween above.

