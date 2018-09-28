Watch a mash-up video of Brett Kavanaugh's testimony and Pulp Fiction

Check out the big brain on Brett.

Anyone who was paying attention to the news this Thursday couldn’t miss Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh telling Congress about his academic credentials as a graduate of Yale Law School. Following his testimony, Twitter user @ohboyson was inspired to mash up clips of Kavanaugh’s quotes with the iconic scene from Pulp Fiction in which Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) teases another “Brett” (Frank Whaley) before murdering him for betraying their employer. The hilarious mash-up video started making the rounds on Twitter Friday. Director Ava DuVernay was one of many to retweet it, saying, “I wish Sam was really up in there.”

Kavanaugh’s comments came during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers in 1982. According to Ford, “Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes…I believed he was going to rape me.” Kavanaugh denied any memory of the incident, but since Ford testified that he was visibly drunk at the time, several senators asked him questions about his drinking habits, then and now. In response, Kavanaugh kept referencing his Yale record as proof of his innocence and credibility.

The video from @ohboyson perfectly matches those Kavanaugh quotes with clips of Jackson’s performance. So, Kavanaugh’s statements such as “I got into Yale Law School” and “it’s the number-one law school in the country” are met with Jules saying “check out the big brain on Brett” and “you a smart motherf—er.” The videomaker clearly has an opinion on the truth of Ford’s account, because Kavanaugh’s denial (“I never sexually assaulted anyone”) is met by Jules yelling, “Yes, you did, Brett! Yes. You. Did!”

Watch the video for yourself: