Alita: Battle Angel isn’t going to try and fight Aquaman, Mary Poppins, and Bumblebee all at the same time.

Fox announced it’s moving the James Cameron-produced Robert Rodriguez-directed action epic from late December to Feb. 14, 2019.

The move gets Alita out of an incredibly competitive week that had six major big-budget fantasy movies all opening within a few days of each other.

Alita was to come out Dec. 21 — the same day as Warner Bros. Aquaman, Paramount’s Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, Columbia’s Sherlock Holmes comedy Holmes and Watson, and Universal’s Robert Zemeckis fantasy Welcome to Marwen. If that weren’t enough of a battle royale, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns opens a couple days before all of that, on Dec. 19 (see: Hollywood to release 5 huge movies on same day).

Instead, Fox will release a more family-friendly PG-13 edit of Deadpool 2 on Dec. 21.

Alita, based on the popular cyberpunk manga series, tells the future-set story of a cyborg girl (Rosa Salazar) rescued from a junkyard by a scientist (Christoph Waltz) who rebuilds her and together they explore her mysterious past. This isn’t the first time the film’s premiere date has shifted. The film was originally scheduled to open July 20, 2018, but then shifted to the end of the year.

In addition, Fox is also pushing the latest X-Men title, Dark Phoenix, from February to June 7. The move comes a day after Fox released the Dark Phoenix trailer.