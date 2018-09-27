Sophie Turner is a girl on fire in first Dark Phoenix trailer

The Dark Phoenix rises… again.

Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner returns as Jean Grey in the first trailer for the next X-Men sequel — and director Simon Kinberg wants to do right by the fans this time around.

Jean, already a powerful psychic mutant, went nuclear in X-Men: Apocalypse while fighting the titular baddie (Oscar Isaac). In this new chapter, her abilities become untamable. When the X-Men head to space to save stranded astronauts, a cosmic force bombards the X-Jet and gets absorbed into Jean. The incident leaves her infinitely more powerful, but also dangerously unstable. With her telekinetic and telepathic abilities out of control and hurting those around her, the X-Men must try to save Jean from herself, but also keep the world-domineering aliens drawn to her power at bay.

“I’ve seen evil, and I’m looking at it now,” Magneto, played by the returning Michael Fassbender, says in the footage.

Twentieth Century Fox

The film’s name, Dark Phoenix, will be familiar to X-Men fans. It’s the name of the popular comic book arc in which Jean is taken over by the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force. It’s also the story that partly inspired 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, and Kinberg is well aware of the reception to that movie.

The Dark Phoenix trailer contains visual references to what came before, including a funeral scene.

There’s also brief footage of Jessica Chastain’s mystery villain, a shapeshifting alien who manipulates Jean and the Phoenix. “Her character is way, way smarter than we are,” Kinberg told EW. “What she realizes is she can use [Jean Grey] to manipulate this world, to turn it against itself.”

Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), James McAvoy (a now-bald Professor Xavier), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Evan Peters (Quicksilver) also return for Dark Phoenix.

After a delayed release date, reshoots, and Walt Disney’s recent purchase of Fox (and, therefore, the X-Men franchise), the film will now hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.