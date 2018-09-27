CHILLS.

Finally, we have the first single off the soundtrack to A Star Is Born.

“Shallow” is the first song that Jackson (Bradley Cooper) and Ally (Lady Gaga) sing in the film. It’s the beginning of both their love and their creative collaboration. It’s one of the most exhilarating moments of filmmaking you’ll see this year.

RELATED: Lady Gaga drops soaring teaser for A Star Is Born ballad ‘Is That Alright?’

This song also fueled the trailer and launched a number of memes with Gaga’s epic “Hhahahahahahhahahahahah.”

GALLERY: See Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and more at the premiere of A Star Is Born

Gaga debuted the song this morning on Zane Lowe’s World Record on Apple Beats. “I did work on Joanne with Mark Ronson and I worked on ‘Shallow’ with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando,” said Gaga. “And we made this song for Ally and Jack and it’s such a special song you know. It’s two people talking to each other and talking about the need and the drive to dive in to the deep end and stay away from the shallow area.”

A Star Is Born hits theaters on Oct. 5.