James Wan to produce remake of South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan

The Conjuring and Aquaman director James Wan will produce a remake of the much-loved 2016 South Korean horror film Train to Busan, EW has confirmed. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the original film found passengers on the titular train attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse. Writer Gary Dauberman (Annabelle, It, The Nun) will adapt the screenplay for the new version of the movie.

Wan’s Atomic Monster company is producing the project, along with Gaumont, which is the rightsholder. In addition to Wan, Atomic Monster President of Production Michael Clear and Dauberman are also producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line has won a bidding war for the English-language remake rights, and is in the process of finalizing deals.

Watch the trailer for the original Train to Busan, above.