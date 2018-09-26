Watch a non-Superman Henry Cavill face off against criminals in an exclusive Nomis clip

The LA Film Festival will close Friday night with Nomis, a Henry Cavill thriller about a crime-fighting vigilante — but with no superhero spandex to be seen.

Cavill stars as Marshall, a police lieutenant who gets entangled in a dangerous situation while attempting to bring down an online predator. Ben Kingsley portrays a vigilante who takes the fight against online pedophiles into his own hands.

“I’m very, very blessed that we were able to get the cast that we did,” said writer and director David Raymond. “Ben was the first one who signed on. You always write with someone in mind, but I never thought we’d end up getting him. Candidly, when Henry’s name came up, I initially dismissed him — not because I don’t love him, but because I thought there’s no way Henry Cavill would sign on to doing a thing like this.”

In the exclusive clip from the film above, Cavill and a fellow officer (Alexandra Daddario) have brought in the suspect in a massive case. “The police have just arrested a suspect and realize that not only is guilt obvious, but there’s a lot that they find in his house that leads to more questions,” Raymond says. “So it’s the first time they’re interrogating the suspect, and they suddenly begin to realize that this is going to be a lot more complicated than they originally thought.”

This is Cavill’s first big screen appearance since The Hollywood Reporter announced that he would be hanging up his cape as Superman within Warner Brother’s DC Universe. But by the looks of it, criminals should still look out.