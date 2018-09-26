The fight becomes personal in new Creed II trailer

After being teased in the first trailer, the new look at Creed II showcases the rivalry four decades in the making: Creed vs. Drago.

Michael B. Jordan is back as Adonis Creed, with his next opponent serving as a Rocky blast from the past. The latest trailer introduces Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Rocky IV antagonist Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who killed Creed’s father, Apollo, in the ring.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and written by Sylvester Stallone, who returns for his eighth go-around as Rocky Balboa, the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s hit 2015 film finds the young Creed fighting for redemption and his family’s legacy.

Fight for your destiny one round at a time. #Creed2 pic.twitter.com/QX7pPMpi69 — #CREED2 (@creedmovie) September 25, 2018

Watch the full trailer above. Creed II, which also stars Tessa Thompson and Wood Harris, opens in theaters on Nov. 21.