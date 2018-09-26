Watch the trailer for the award-winning (and deeply weird) horror-fantasy Border

Clark Collis
September 26, 2018 at 02:46 PM EDT

In the Swedish adult fantasy film Border, Eva Melander plays a border agent named Tina with a strange “disfiguration” that allows her to sense or smell how people feel. Tina’s life is forever changed after she meets a mysterious man (Eero Milonoff) with a smell that eludes her. We don’t want to say too much more about the movie, but if you like surprises and the deeply weird then this movie is definitely worth checking out.

Border is directed by Ali Abbasi and is based on a short story by Let the Right One In author John Ajvide Lindqvist. Earlier this year, the film won top prize in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard competition and is Sweden’s selection for the 2018 Academy Award Best Foreign Language Film. Border will screen at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30, followed by a Q&A with Melander and makeup artist Göran Lundström.

Neon is releasing Border in New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Exclusively watch the film’s trailer, above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now