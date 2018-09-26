Watch the trailer for the award-winning (and deeply weird) horror-fantasy Border

In the Swedish adult fantasy film Border, Eva Melander plays a border agent named Tina with a strange “disfiguration” that allows her to sense or smell how people feel. Tina’s life is forever changed after she meets a mysterious man (Eero Milonoff) with a smell that eludes her. We don’t want to say too much more about the movie, but if you like surprises and the deeply weird then this movie is definitely worth checking out.

Border is directed by Ali Abbasi and is based on a short story by Let the Right One In author John Ajvide Lindqvist. Earlier this year, the film won top prize in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard competition and is Sweden’s selection for the 2018 Academy Award Best Foreign Language Film. Border will screen at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30, followed by a Q&A with Melander and makeup artist Göran Lundström.

Neon is releasing Border in New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Exclusively watch the film’s trailer, above.