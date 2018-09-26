Paul Rudd on applying comedy to action in exclusive Ant-Man and the Wasp bonus features clip

Ant-Man and the Wasp

release date 07/06/18
type
Movie
Genre
Action ,
Comic/Graphic Novel
release date 07/06/18
Clark Collis
September 26, 2018 at 02:14 PM EDT

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly may play teeny-tiny superheroes in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe film will buzz in with a large number of bonus features when the superhero sequel is released digitally on Oct. 2 and on Blu-ray, Oct. 16. Those extras include a director’s intro from filmmaker Peyton Reed, making-of featurettes, deleted scenes, outtakes, and a gag reel.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, Rudd’s Scott Lang, and scientist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are on a mission to rescue Janet van Dyne — that’s Hope’s mother and Hank’s wife — from the Quantum Realm, an alternate dimension into which she disappeared decades previously. “Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible,” Lilly told EW earlier this year. “The question has arisen, ‘Can Janet come back?’ So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back.”

Watch a clip from those bonus features with Rudd, above.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

type
Movie
Genre
Action,
Comic/Graphic Novel
mpaa
PG-13
release date
07/06/18
runtime
118 minutes
director
Peyton Reed
Cast
Paul Rudd,
Evangeline Lilly,
Michael Douglas
Studio
Disney
Complete Coverage
Ant-Man and the Wasp

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now