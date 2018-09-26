Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly may play teeny-tiny superheroes in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe film will buzz in with a large number of bonus features when the superhero sequel is released digitally on Oct. 2 and on Blu-ray, Oct. 16. Those extras include a director’s intro from filmmaker Peyton Reed, making-of featurettes, deleted scenes, outtakes, and a gag reel.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, Rudd’s Scott Lang, and scientist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are on a mission to rescue Janet van Dyne — that’s Hope’s mother and Hank’s wife — from the Quantum Realm, an alternate dimension into which she disappeared decades previously. “Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible,” Lilly told EW earlier this year. “The question has arisen, ‘Can Janet come back?’ So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back.”

Watch a clip from those bonus features with Rudd, above.