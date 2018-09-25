New slasher movie Hell Fest gets a killer retro trailer

In the new slasher movie Hell Fest (out Sept. 28), a masked killer turns a horror theme park into his personal hunting ground. Producer Gale Anne Hurt (The Walking Dead) says the film originated with a chilling pitch: “Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a film about someone who is actually evil who’s using that [theme park] environment to kill people? What if one of those people in a mask, or one of those people who had a prop chainsaw, was actually a killer themselves?

“And that is where the idea came from,” she says.

The film stars Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, and Bex Taylor-Klaus, and is directed by Gregory Plotkin, who previously helmed 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. (He also edited the recent horror hits Get Out and Happy Death Day.)

Hell Fest “basically takes place over one night at a Halloween haunt,” Plotkin says. “And not just any Halloween haunt, essentially the best of the best, which is called Hell Fest. It follows our main protagonist, Natalie [Forsyth], and her best friend, Brooke [Edwards], and their friend Taylor [Taylor-Klaus]. It’s their one night at the park. The idea is, these parks are a place where people go to get scared, but there’s this masked killer who takes advantage of the anonymity of many masked characters and terrorizes our group throughout the night, all against the backdrop of these seemingly real haunts and mazes.”

