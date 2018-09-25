Happy Death Day 2U has a scarily romantic release date. It was announced today that the horror sequel will slash its way into theaters on Feb. 14, 2019, a.k.a. Valentine’s Day.

In last year’s Blumhouse-produced Happy Death Day, Jessica Rothe played a college student named Tree who is repeatedly murdered by a masked figure — only to continually wake up, alive again, on the morning of the fatal day. In Happy Death Day 2U, Tree discovers that dying over and over (on her birthday, no less) was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. The sequel is written and directed by the first movie’s filmmaker, Christopher Landon, and produced by Blumhouse chief Jason Blum.

“I’m extremely proud of the second movie,” Blum told EW earlier this month. “It’s better than the first movie, it takes it further. Chris Landon got the tone right, and you’re going to love it.”

Watch the trailer for the original Happy Death Day above.