The final Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer is here. It’s easily the darkest one yet. It contains a couple big surprises. And it’s also the best we’ve seen.

The headline coming out of this is that Claudia Kim’s character has been revealed and it’s major name in the Harry Potter universe. The South Korean actress is playing Nagini — a human “Maledictus” who eventually becomes Lord Voldemort’s trusty snake. As we meet Nagini, she’s a member of the traveling Circus Arcanus where she puts on a very convincing transformation act for muggles. Check out EW’s exclusive new interview with Kim talking about her character here.

Another reveal: We see a glimpse of a flashback showing Dumbledore and Grindelwald back while they were students. That’s right, we now will have an even younger Dumbledore! It’s a brief shot in the trailer as they both touch the Mirror of Erised.

Also, we expect fans will be buzzing about that score. James Newton Howard, who also did the music for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has delivered a riveting violin frenzy take on classic Harry Potter themes.

The trailer is also stuffed with magical action as an ensemble of characters prepare to contend with the dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) following his escape from prison while being transferred to Europe. Grindelwald begins to gather followers using both seductive logic and menacing force.

In a nod to our divided times, Ministry Auror Theseus (Callum Turner) tells his brother Newt (Eddie Redmayne) in the trialer, “The time is coming where you’re going to have to pick a side,” and Newt replies, “I don’t do sides.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens Nov. 16.