Suspiria remake gets 'orgasmic' reception at Fantastic Fest

Director Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the horror classic Suspiria cast a spell over cinemagoers at Austin’s Fantastic Fest on Sunday, where it was this year’s secret screening.

“SUSPIRIA is an orgasmic fever dream,” tweeted Anya Stanley, a writer for Dread Central and Birth.Movies.Death. “Luca Guadagnino’s command of space and movement intertwines with the ethereal whispers of Thom Yorke’s stellar score to make a dynamic orgy of emotion and pain. It’s neck and neck with HEREDITARY for best horror film of 2018.”

“I don’t know what to say about #Suspiria because I’m utterly speechless,” wrote Heather Wixson, Managing Editor at Daily Dead News. “All I know is that I’m madly in love with both versions now & I think it truly ranks up there as one of the best genre remakes of all time (along w/The Thing & The Fly). Just a stunning experience.”

“Suspiria is a masterpiece and there are not nearly enough characters to discuss it on twitter,” wrote Britt Hayes, Associate Editor at ScreenCrush.

“#Suspiria is a f—ing masterpiece,” tweeted Haleigh Foutch, Horror Editor at Collider. “Full review coming tomorrow when I’ve had time to process how Luca Guadagnino just ripped me apart and stitched me back together in all the best ways. I genuinely don’t know the words to express what this film did to me but it was true magic.”

“It’s a bummer that so many SUSPIRIA conversations will be about original vs remake,” wrote Phil Nobile Jr., Editor-in-Chief of the horror magazine Fangoria. “It’s a film so packed with its own craft, its own aesthetic and its own concerns that it very nearly doesn’t matter that it’s beholden to an existing source material.”

“Tonight I saw SUSPIRIA 2018 and I would watch it again right now, if I could,” wrote Sam Zimmerman, a curator at the horror and thriller streaming service Shudder.

In Suspiria, Dakota Johnson plays Susie Bannion, a young woman who travels from Ohio to attend a prestigious — if highly unusual — dance academy in Berlin. “She takes the place of a dance student who has recently disappeared and immediately becomes one of the top dancers in the academy,” the Fifty Shades of Grey alum told EW earlier this year. Susie develops an “intense and beautiful” student-teacher relationship with Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton), “and then you discover that the dance academy is run by witches!”

Suspiria is released, Oct. 26. Watch the film’s trailer, above.

