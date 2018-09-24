Lady Gaga drops soaring teaser for A Star Is Born ballad 'Is That Alright?'

If you’re a Lady Gaga fan, you’ve likely had the chorus to “Shallow” — as blissfully bellowed by Mother Monster — on repeat since the first trailer for A Star Is Born dropped in June. Now the singer-songwriter-actress is giving the world a taste of another delectable earworm she wrote for the upcoming Oscar-primed movie.

Ahead of the film’s premiere Monday night in Los Angeles, Gaga tweeted a short teaser for the Bradley Cooper-directed movie, which contains a minute-long preview of a piano-driven ballad titled “Is That Alright?”

“Life is so simple. A little boy, a little girl. Laughing and loving, trying to figure out the world,” Gaga sings over sparse instrumentation while images of her onscreen relationship with Cooper flash by. The song’s soaring chorus kicks in shortly thereafter, with Gaga belting: “I want you to look right in my eyes, to tell me you love me, to be by my side. I want you at the end of my life. I want to see your face, when I fall with grace at the moment I die. Is that alright?”

Gaga penned the track with several frequent collaborators, including “The Cure” producer Mark Nilan Jr., ARTPOP contributor Nick Monson, “Born This Way” producer DJ White Shadow, and rocker Lukas Nelson, who previously featured Gaga’s vocals on his band’s 2017 track “Find Yourself.” The A Star Is Born soundtrack also features songs Gaga crafted in partnership with Diane Warren, Hillary Lindsey, Jason Isbell, and Cooper himself.

The film, which follows in the footsteps of previous iterations starring Judy Garland, Janet Gaynor, and Barbra Streisand, tells the story of a down-and-out country singer named Jackson Maine (Cooper) who falls for a budding musician, Ally (Gaga). The pair’s relationship blossoms, but Maine’s personal vices sink him — and his creative output — to rock bottom.

A Star Is Born is set for theatrical release Oct. 5. Listen to the “Is That Alright?” teaser above.