A former DC boss has deleted her Twitter account after coming under fire from fans of director Zack Snyder.

It all started late last week when former DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson tweeted her praise of the upcoming Joker movie after seeing director Todd Phillips’ reveal of Joaquin Phoenix’s character in full makeup.

“LOVE IT!” wrote the executive who ran DC Entertainment from 2009 to 2018. “Great story, great actor, specific and strong vision from talented director. What DC should have been doing since Nolan. Even if die hard fans struggle with his vision.#goodmoviesaregoodmovies“

This is a rather kind thing to say about a new movie being made by your former company after you’ve departed. But certain DC fans took it as a snub of the films made under Snyder’s purview of the franchise, such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

If we’re being honest, we read it as a bit of a Snyder diss too. But so what? All of those films had mixed-to-negative reviews and suffered from diminishing box office returns that prompted an overhaul of DC’s whole approach to its cinematic universe. Even if they were wonderful and perfect, one would think Nelson would be entitled to her opinion. If anything, she’s also being a bit self-critical given the movies were made during her tenure with the company.

But the backlash was reportedly strong, with one fan accusing her for being a “snake in the grass,” and not supporting Snyder’s vision while at DC (which is funny considering Warner Bros. and DC entrusted him to direct three movies).

The response was apparently enough for Nelson to delete her Twitter account, though not before denying she was deliberately snubbing Snyder: “I happen to count Zack Snyder among those things, if you are insinuating otherwise. No snake here.”