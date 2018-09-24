The fight for Earth is on in new Bumblebee trailer

Seemingly every Transformers movie finds the world on the brink of some kind of annihilation at the hands of giant shapeshifting robots, and the upcoming prequel is no exception. The new Bumblebee trailer shows that young Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) gets more than she bargained for when she buys an old yellow Volkswagen Beetle for her 18th birthday and finds the Beetle transforming into Bumblebee, the little Autobot that could.

Charlie warns Bumblebee not to show his true form to anyone other than her, but that doesn’t last long, especially since Bumblebee isn’t the only Transformer on Earth. There are Decepticons as well (including Shatter, voiced by Angela Bassett), and they manage to convince military brass like Burns (John Cena) that Bumblebee is the real villain. As evil forces converge on Bumblebee and Charlie, the yellow robot gets an important message from Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen): “in order to end this war, you must protect Earth and its people.”

Since Bumblebee is set in the ’80s, years before Michael Bay’s original Transformers movies, viewers know that war isn’t going anywhere. But at least that spunky yellow robot can try.

Watch the full trailer above. Bumblebee hits theaters Dec. 21.