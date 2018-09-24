Birds of Prey movie sets 2020 release date

Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey movie is taking flight.

Warner Bros. announced Monday that the untitled female superhero film will hit theaters Feb. 7, 2020. Cathy Yan is directing, with Robbie set to reprise her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros. Pictures

In the comics, the Birds of Prey storyline centers on a group of female heroes and anti-heroes who team up to fight crime. No other casting has been announced yet, but the film is said to focus on the superheroes Black Canary and Huntress, among others. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, actresses like Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smolett-Bell, and Janelle Monae are in the running to play Black Canary, while Margaret Qualley, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Cristin Milioti are testing for Huntress. The film is expected to begin shooting at the beginning of 2019.

Christina Hodson wrote the script, and she’s also been tapped to write DC’s upcoming Batgirl movie after Joss Whedon left that project earlier this year.

Birds of Prey joins a number of already-in-the-works DC projects: Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will hit theaters Dec. 21, while Wonder Woman 2 is slated for Nov. 1, 2019. There’s also Zachary Levi’s Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and production just started on Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie (out Oct. 4, 2019).