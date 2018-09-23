J.J. Abrams-produced Overlord gets killer buzz after Fantastic Fest premiere

The J.J. Abrams-produced horror movie Overlord (out Nov. 9) is receiving terrifyingly good buzz after making its world premiere Saturday night at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. Directed by Julius Avery and starring Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, the film tells the story of American paratroopers dropped into occupied France on the eve of D-Day who discover a secret Nazi lab carrying out grotesque supernatural experiments.

Following Overlord’s bow, Austin resident and Doctor Strange co-writer C. Robert Cargill tweeted that the film is “Part WWII man on a mission movie, part Frankenstein zombie movie, all fun. See this one big and loud when you get the chance.” Meanwhile, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld wrote that Overlord “opens with an incredibly badass aerial sequence and then it gets crazier & gorier & nastier & funkier. Love how it’s both a ferocious war movie and a sick monster movie.”

Heather Wixon, managing editor of the website Daily Dead, wrote, “OVERLORD isn’t for everyone but holy hell is it precisely 100 percent my jam. RESIDENT EVIL meets WOLFENSTEIN & I loved every ridiculously gory second of it.” Eric Vespe, an entertainment writer at Rooster Teeth, was similarly enthusiastic, tweeting, “It’s amazing that something as gory and unapologetically exploitation-y as Overlord is being released wide. Filmed as an A-picture, taken seriously by all involved which makes the insanity that follows grounded enough to not be silly. Very happy with this one.”

Watch the trailer for Overlord above, and see more reactions below.

There are a surprising number of nazi zombie movies. OVERLORD is by far the best and most fun. Part WWII man on a mission movie, part Frankenstein zombie movie, all fun. See this one big and loud when you get the chance. pic.twitter.com/CpG5LP3hcC — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 23, 2018

Overlord is a blast. It’s a men-on-a-mission, behind-enemy-lines, one-goal WW2 movie, with creepy creature stuff spread throughout. Good characters, great set pieces, a ton of fun. #FantasticFest — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 23, 2018

OVERLORD!!! Whoa! Bad ass men on a mission WW2 film meets powerhouse Lovecraftian horror! Hits all the buttons! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) September 23, 2018

Still got OVERLORD on the brain. Great direction, fresh cast, slick FX. Perfect sci-fi war movie horror mash up! Wyatt Russell gives his best performance to date, channels his Dad’s appeal and swagger. Top film from Bad Robot! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) September 23, 2018

OVERLORD isn’t for everyone but holy hell is it precisely 100 percent my jam. RESIDENT EVIL meets WOLFENSTEIN & I loved every ridiculously gory second of it. #FantasticFest — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) September 23, 2018

It’s amazing that something as gory and unapologetically exploitation-y as Overlord is being released wide. Filmed as an A-picture, taken seriously by all involved which makes the insanity that follows grounded enough to not be silly. Very happy with this one. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) September 23, 2018

OVERLORD is everything I wanted from a WWII Nazi zombie movie. Shades of THE THING, RE-ANIMATOR, and hardcore horror influence amidst grunts-and-grit military warfare. Explosive action, gruesome sci-fi experimentation. Massive, MASSIVE fun. #FantasticFest — Howlin' Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) September 23, 2018

Overlord is one of the best video game movies I've ever seen. Oh it's not based on Castle Wolfenstein? Really? #fantasticFest — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) September 23, 2018