J.J. Abrams-produced Overlord gets killer buzz after Fantastic Fest premiere

Overlord
The J.J. Abrams-produced horror movie Overlord (out Nov. 9) is receiving terrifyingly good buzz after making its world premiere Saturday night at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. Directed by Julius Avery and starring Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, the film tells the story of American paratroopers dropped into occupied France on the eve of D-Day who discover a secret Nazi lab carrying out grotesque supernatural experiments.
Following Overlord’s bow, Austin resident and Doctor Strange co-writer C. Robert Cargill tweeted that the film is “Part WWII man on a mission movie, part Frankenstein zombie movie, all fun. See this one big and loud when you get the chance.” Meanwhile, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld wrote that Overlord “opens with an incredibly badass aerial sequence and then it gets crazier & gorier & nastier & funkier. Love how it’s both a ferocious war movie and a sick monster movie.”
Heather Wixon, managing editor of the website Daily Dead, wrote, “OVERLORD isn’t for everyone but holy hell is it precisely 100 percent my jam. RESIDENT EVIL meets WOLFENSTEIN & I loved every ridiculously gory second of it.” Eric Vespe, an entertainment writer at Rooster Teeth, was similarly enthusiastic, tweeting, “It’s amazing that something as gory and unapologetically exploitation-y as Overlord is being released wide. Filmed as an A-picture, taken seriously by all involved which makes the insanity that follows grounded enough to not be silly. Very happy with this one.”
Watch the trailer for Overlord above, and see more reactions below.
