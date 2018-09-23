Jane Lynch reveals what Harrison Ford didn’t like about their scene in The Fugitive

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Jane Lynch fell down a rabbit hole of nostalgia with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, and the two fell on The Fugitive.

Lynch, soon to be seen (excuse us, heard) in Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, shared some behind-the-scenes stories about her time working with Harrison Ford — including how Ford didn’t care for how their scene had been written.

“He didn’t like the scene as it was written,” she recalled. “And it was raining outside and he took me underneath his umbrella, we went to his trailer, and we worked it out, we worked the scene out. Like, ‘You say this and then I’ll say that, and then I’ll say this and you say that.'”

Released in 1993 and directed by Andrew Davis, The Fugitive starred Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, a man on a mission to find his wife’s killer after he was framed for the crime. Lynch then appeared as Dr. Kathy Wahlund, who had that line about how Richard asking for her help is “not his style.”

“He was kind of a cranky guy,” Lynch said with a smile of Ford in the film. “He said, ‘We’re gonna do it this way.’ And everybody was like, ‘Alright.'”

As an added bonus, Lynch got more advice from Ford — perhaps the most useful advice of her career at that point in her life. “It doesn’t matter how smart you are, you look stupid if your mouth is agape,” the actress said.

