Kingsman 3 set for 2019 with Matthew Vaughn returning to write, direct

Matthew Vaughn will get to make his Kingsman trilogy after all. The director and writer behind these spy movies, starring Taron Egerton, has been saying since the beginning that he has a plan in place for multiple films. Now Fox sets Nov. 8, 2019 as the official release date for the untitled Kingsman 3, EW has learned.

Vaughn will also make his return as writer-director for the third installment.

Kingsman: The Secret Service, released in 2014, introduced Eggsy (Egerton), a young street-smart English ruffian handpicked by agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) to join a secret academy that would train him to become part of Kingsman, an organization filled with super suave super spies.

After saving the world from villain Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson), Eggsy came back for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which brought in Julianne Moore as drug kingpin Poppy and took us inside the American branch of the Kingsman, dubbed the Statesman. Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal also starred.

The films are based on the Kingsman comics by Mark Millar, whose other works are being developed into a series of Netflix films, television, and comic projects.

Speaking with Empire earlier this year, Vaughn said Kingsman 3 will act as “the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship.” The filmmaker also mentioned plans for a spin-off film called Kingsman: The Great Game (about the spy organization in the ’90s) and a television series.