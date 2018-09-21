Men in Black spin-off set photos show off Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Men in Black

Movie
Comedy
Action Adventure
Sci-fi
Nick Romano
September 21, 2018

Here come the new Men in Black. Just to clarify, technically it’s one man in black, one woman in black. It’s Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, the stars of the upcoming spin-off film who revealed themselves in character through new set photos on the celebs’ social media.

Anyone keeping tabs with the paparazzi have likely already seen shots of this duo filming on location in London, but here are some approved selfies from the production.

Hemsworth and Thompson already have on-screen chemistry from their days in the Revengers (i.e. playing Thor and Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok). With Men in Black, the pair are under the helm of filmmaker F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious), who directs the spin-off from a script by Iron Man’s Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

It seems safe to say they’re having a good time.

Hemsworth also posted a behind-the-scenes video to his Instagram Story in between takes, which lives on through Twitter, as captured by users.

Then on Friday, the star gave fans an additional treat by tweeting a video of himself goofing around in between takes on the set of the film.

This Men in Black will pick up after the events of the first films, which saw Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones leading the franchise as Agents J and K, respectively. Liam Neeson will also appear in the spin-off as the head of the London bureau of MIB.

Men in Black is scheduled for theaters on June 14, 2019.

