Kevin Hart defends Night School costar Tiffany Haddish in Katt Williams feud

The feud between Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish might be over, but Kevin Hart wants everyone to know who he’s siding with. Spoiler alert: It’s with his Night School costar.

During a recent visit to The Breakfast Club, Hart called out Williams — who recently started and ended a brief feud with Haddish — for blaming Hollywood and racial inequality for his drug use and lack of professionalism. Around the eight-minute mark, Hart explains his frustrations with Williams, which go far beyond the brief feud between the two comics.

Hart shared, his “frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood. Hollywood this, it’s the white man this, this, and this. When do you take responsibility for your actions? You had the shot. You were the guy. You were settled to be the star. You didn’t show up for work. You f—ed off promo shoots,” Hart continued, “You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f—ing with you.”

The comedian finished by saying he has chosen to use his influence to bring other comedians to the forefront, something Hart says Williams failed to do.

“Take responsibility for what you did…Tiffany Haddish got years in the game,” concluded Hart. “It’s not an accident that Tiffany Haddish got the opportunity to star in a movie.”

Watch the full interview above. Night School hits theaters on Sept. 28.