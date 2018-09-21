Joaquin Phoenix's Joker revealed in full makeup for first time

Ready for your first look at the new Joker in all his Clown Prince of Crime glory?

The Joker director Todd Phillips has revealed how Joaquin Phoenix’s character looks in makeup for the first time.

Phillips posted the following camera test on Instagram on Friday:

Todd Phillips/Instagram

Not so serious, right? It’s a surprisingly more traditional take on the character’s facepaint, one that moves away from the smeared and distressed look of Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight version and Jared Leto’s punk rock take in Suicide Squad.

Here’s a video that shows Phoenix’s character gradually morphing into The Joker:

Previously, the director revealed this eerie look at “Arthur,” sans makeup:

Joker is currently in production and is expected to be released next year. Phoenix plays a failed stand-up comedian who goes insane and becomes a murdering psychopath.

Co-stars include Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

The official description: “Under the direction of Todd Phillips, the film centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”