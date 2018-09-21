New Halloween trailer gives Michael Myers the true-crime treatment  

The new horror sequel Halloween (out Oct. 19) finds Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode once again facing off against the franchise’s masked killer, Michael Myers. The movie also introduces several new characters, including a pair of true-crime podcasters attempting to document Myers’ murders, played by Dana Haines and Jefferson Hall.

“Yeah, there’s a team of British podcasters that are studying for various reasons the crimes of 1978,” says director David Gordon Green. “[They] are there to kind of learn more about the mindset of a madman and they accidentally end up stirring up the hornet’s nest, so to speak.”

Given this development, it doesn’t come as a surprise to discover that a new U.K. trailer for Green’s film reframes the tale as a true-crime documentary.

Halloween costars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Haluk Bilginer, Will Patton, Toby Huss, Virginia Gardner, and Dylan Arnold.

Watch the latest Halloween trailer above.