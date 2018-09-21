Chucky creator reacts to new version of killer doll (with help from Mariah Carey)

What does Chucky creator Don Mancini think about the new version of the infamous killer doll featured in MGM’s currently-being-shot remake of the 1988 horror movie Child’s Play? Not too much, it seems. Shortly after EW premiered a first look at the revamped Chucky, Mancini posted on Twitter a meme of Mariah Carey holding a sign which reads “I don’t know her” along with the message “THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ON THAT SUBJECT.” (The meme was inspired by an interview Carey once gave on German TV in which she claimed to be unaware of the existence of pop rival J-Lo.)

THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ON THAT SUBJECT pic.twitter.com/r2llIGSDWx — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) September 21, 2018

Mancini penned the original screenplay for 1988’s Child’s Play, which introduced Chucky, and wrote and directed the last three films in the franchise, including 2013’s Curse of Chucky. He is currently developing a Chucky TV show for Universal and has plans to make more movies featuring the Brad Dourif-voiced doll. In July, Mancini and longtime Chucky series producer David Kirschner told EW that the pair had declined MGM’s offer to become executive producers on the Child’s Play remake and Mancini expressed concern that the film would “muddy” the brand.

“Everyone is a huge fan of Don Mancini,” Lars Klevberg, who is directing the Child’s Play remake, told EW yesterday. “[If] he was making this movie with us it would be really amazing, but we understand he has his reasons. We are extremely grateful to him and will always be. He’s someone I look up to.”