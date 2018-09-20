Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry join Child's Play reboot

The upcoming Child’s Play reboot has found a new pair of toys for Chucky to torment.

EW has confirmed Parks and Recreation and Legion actress Aubrey Plaza and Emmy-nominated Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry will front the planned film, which is set to reframe the classic horror story about a serial killer who traps his soul inside a young boy’s doll.

Plaza will play Karen, a mother who gives her son, Andy (Lights Out actor Gabriel Bateman), a doll for his birthday, unaware that it harbors a dangerously sinister secret. Henry’s character, Greg, is a detective investigating the mysterious happenings surrounding the doll’s nefarious spree.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; United Artists/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Collider first reported the casting news Wednesday, adding that the planned film supposedly deviates from the original’s storyline as it follows a technologically advanced toy that rocks the world of a group of children in a story reminiscent of recent horror hits like It and Stranger Things.

Lars Klevberg, the filmmaker behind the upcoming horror film Polaroid, will direct from a script written by Tyler Burton Smith, with It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith boarding the project via their KatzSmith Productions. Production is slated to begin later this year in Vancouver.

Across seven films since 1988, the Child’s Play franchise has collectively grossed more than $126 million at the domestic box office, though the two most recent installments skipped theaters in favor of a DVD, Blu-Ray, and VOD release.