Bond 25 names Maniac's Cary Fukunaga as new director, film bumped to 2020

The James Bond gatekeepers have a new plan of action after director Danny Boyle dropped off of the untitled Bond 25 film: Cary Fukunaga of True Detective season 1 fame is now at the helm, but with all the changes surrounding 007, the team won’t be making that 2019 release date.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary,” franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced in a statement, released in the early hours of Thursday morning. “His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

MGM, EON Productions, and Universal Pictures meant to begin filming Bond 25, now Daniel Craig’s fifth time playing agent 007, by the end of this year. With Fukunaga now onboard, production will commence at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019. That pushes the worldwide release date to Feb. 14, 2020.

The film is based on a script by Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting cohort John Hodge. A rep for MGM did not immediately respond to EW’s inquiry as to whether this story treatment is still in play, though Deadline reports the earlier script from Neal Purvis and Robert Wade will now be used.

After helming what critics universally agreed to be the one good season of HBO’s True Detective, Fukunaga continued making a name for himself as an inventive filmmaker with directing Beasts of No Nation, as well as writing and producing The Alienist. He now heads Netflix’s new Maniac miniseries with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Boyle was rumored for some time to direct the new Bond flick and he was confirmed for the job this past May. Three months later, the filmmaker parted ways with the production over “creative differences” — a phrase also heard when Edgar Wright left Ant-Man and Phil Lord and Chris Miller left Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Funny enough, Fukunaga was similarly supposed to direct the latest It film adaptation, but eventually parted ways. He later explained, “Ultimately, we and New Line have to agree on the kind of movie we want to make, and we just wanted to make different movies.”

With Bond 25, it would seem his vision for the international super-spy has synced up with the powers that be.